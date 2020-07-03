Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pluralsight Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pluralsight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pluralsight’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.63.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after buying an additional 5,082,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after buying an additional 1,661,080 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,838,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,405,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 876,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.