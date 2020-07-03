Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 108,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after acquiring an additional 525,905 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

