Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

FFNW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth $110,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Sabin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

