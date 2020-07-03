Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRBA. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on First Bank in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $122.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

