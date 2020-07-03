Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFC)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

