Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lantheus Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Lantheus in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.26. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lantheus by 184.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after buying an additional 2,921,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,333,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 862,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,419 shares in the company, valued at $863,387.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 30,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $413,554.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,734,558.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,653 shares of company stock worth $542,675. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

