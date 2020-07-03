Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Commerce Holdings’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 21.37%.

BOCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $126.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 16.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 601,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 23.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 10,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 310,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,719.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 4,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,496.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $282,095. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

