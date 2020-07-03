Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Armstrong World Industries Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.95.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

