Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Realty Income Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Realty Income by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

