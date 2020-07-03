Equinox Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,490 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average volume of 1,802 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:SBSW opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.