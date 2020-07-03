EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Head to Head Analysis

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. EOG Resources pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

87.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 10 17 0 2.63 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 18 0 2.78

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $72.87, suggesting a potential upside of 44.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $123.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.21%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 11.69% 11.89% 6.86% Pioneer Natural Resources 7.60% 10.46% 6.77%

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.38 billion 1.69 $2.73 billion $4.98 10.14 Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 1.69 $756.00 million $8.18 11.67

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

