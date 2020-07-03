Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $272,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 884,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 236,577 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.20 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

