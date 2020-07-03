Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $251,000 Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

GPRE opened at $10.27 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,085.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

