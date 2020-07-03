Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Westpac Banking Corp has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

