Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $273,000 in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $535,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $475,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,727,695 shares of company stock valued at $207,292,023. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $36.47 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

