Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $272,000 in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Embraer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 345,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Embraer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 24.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Embraer by 17.4% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 15,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Embraer SA has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

