Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $274,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,783,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,186,000 after buying an additional 80,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,635,000 after buying an additional 212,224 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $279.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $301.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.