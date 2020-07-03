Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $271,000 Stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.05% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 952.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $529.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

