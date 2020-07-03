Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $266,000 Stake in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Watford were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Watford by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Watford by 601.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Watford by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Watford by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRE. BidaskClub cut Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Watford news, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maamoun Rajeh purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,146 shares of company stock worth $224,658. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Watford Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -11.1 EPS for the current year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

