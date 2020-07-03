Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $25.46 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

