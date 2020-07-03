Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

NYSE:PBA opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

