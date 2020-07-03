Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 3,176 Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $50,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,014,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

