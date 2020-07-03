Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,308,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 104.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 539.8% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MEOH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

MEOH stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

