Encana (NYSE:ECA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $9.90. Encana shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 6,388,662 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Encana alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Encana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Encana by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 2,055,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,388,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Encana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Encana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.