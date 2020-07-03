Emily Luisa Hill Sells 2,581 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

