E James Ferland, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Stock

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,801.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Actuant stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Actuant Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. G.Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

