Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €25.00 ($28.09) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duerr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.81 ($31.24).

DUE opened at €22.82 ($25.64) on Wednesday. Duerr has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a twelve month high of €32.90 ($36.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

