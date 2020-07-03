Doug Kahn Sells 20,000 Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doug Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Doug Kahn sold 2,230 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $23,236.60.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Inseego Corp has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSG. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 255,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 495,752 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

