Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $210.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Docusign traded as high as $199.49 and last traded at $190.99, 13,221,396 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 264% from the average session volume of 3,631,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.96.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.68.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,120,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,244 shares of company stock valued at $18,025,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 67.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 39.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 377,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

