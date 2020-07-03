Deutsche Bank Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.12 ($59.68).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €48.78 ($54.81) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($72.56). The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.