Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €6.50 ($7.30) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.97 ($6.70).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €8.55 ($9.61) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.25. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

