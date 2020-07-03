Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 165.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,045,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 142,093 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of DESP opened at $7.72 on Friday. Despegar.com Corp has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

