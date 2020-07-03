Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $6.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.62 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $28.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.87 billion to $28.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.17 billion to $31.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.70.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $157.90 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,293,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,674,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

