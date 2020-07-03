Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.29

Press coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

DAL stock opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.19) on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 502 ($6.18). The company has a market cap of $542.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 324.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £9,962 ($12,259.41).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

