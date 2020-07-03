Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €25.00 by Citigroup

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective by Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 32.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAI. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.11 ($45.07).

DAI opened at €37.17 ($41.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion and a PE ratio of 106.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.24. Daimler has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 52-week high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

