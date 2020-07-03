DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NBHC stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $825.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 118,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 89,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Bank by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,339 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

