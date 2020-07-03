DA Davidson Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.