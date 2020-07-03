DA Davidson Weighs in on BankUnited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE BKU opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,432,000 after buying an additional 1,212,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $42,690,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $34,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,414,000 after purchasing an additional 751,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.