DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.