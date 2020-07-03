DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.64%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

PGC stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $353.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 906,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

