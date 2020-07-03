DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

