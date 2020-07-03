Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $171.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.13.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.39. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cummins by 22.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.