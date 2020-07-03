Culp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,163 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,908% compared to the typical volume of 36 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Culp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Culp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 32,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Culp by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Culp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

NYSE CULP opened at $10.00 on Friday. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.