Crocs Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,070 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,295% compared to the average volume of 220 put options.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $24,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 575,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

CROX opened at $35.41 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

