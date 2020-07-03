Critical Survey: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gamida Cell and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -2.61 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 8.50 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -3.14

Gamida Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamida Cell and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 7 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.52%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -138.59% -69.45% ADMA Biologics -151.18% -105.97% -35.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats ADMA Biologics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

