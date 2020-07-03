Critical Review: CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) versus First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBMS)

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get CBB BANCORP INC/SH alerts:

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.13%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB BANCORP INC/SH $72.87 million 0.98 $13.34 million N/A N/A First Bancshares $175.48 million 2.63 $43.74 million $2.79 7.72

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB BANCORP INC/SH 15.93% N/A N/A First Bancshares 24.05% 9.22% 1.26%

Summary

First Bancshares beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for CBB BANCORP INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.