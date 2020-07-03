Critical Contrast: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) vs. DSA FINL CORP/SH (NASDAQ:DSFN)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and DSA FINL CORP/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.11 $5.61 million N/A N/A DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 3.64 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

Bank of the James Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 14.04% 8.76% 0.75% DSA FINL CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices, and 3 mortgage production offices. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

DSA FINL CORP/SH Company Profile

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

