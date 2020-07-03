Critical Analysis: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:REPR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Repro-Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $154.60 million 4.51 $16.66 million $0.13 86.46 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 19.93 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Repro-Med Systems.

Risk & Volatility

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 8.06% 1.69% 1.50% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OraSure Technologies and Repro-Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.59%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Repro-Med Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV-1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

