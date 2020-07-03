Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 439,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

CS stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

