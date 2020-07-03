Craig A. Wheeler Sells 37,575 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,251,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $31.79 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTA. SunTrust Banks raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.